Vacant sites in villages including garda stations and schools to be renovated under new scheme

A NEW GOVERNMENT scheme will see derelict and vacant buildings including former garda stations, parish halls, schools, post offices and more transformed and repurposed for community use.

24 sites have been selected across rural Ireland for the €4.5 million scheme, which was announced The Department of Rural and Community Development announced today.

The funding for these projects has been allocated to local authorities. The aim is to bring a new lease of life into town and village centres, the Department said.

Minister Heather Humphreys said that through this scheme, “we are taking those run-down buildings and turning them into facilities that will benefit communities for generations to come”.

She added that the redevelopment should drive footfall into town centres, increase tourism, and make towns and villages better places to live.

Among the 24 projects being funded under this building acquisition measure are:

A former national school that will be turned into a multi-purpose community venue in Ballyroan, Co Laois.

A former garda barracks that will become a community hub in Bellacorrick, Co Mayo.

A former parish hall that will be used as a community space in Enfield, Co Meath.

A site of derelict buildings in Villerstown, Co Waterford is to be transformed into a premises containing a boat house, a camping site, additional parking facilities, and a community space.

is to be transformed into a premises containing a boat house, a camping site, additional parking facilities, and a community space. A former bakery will be used as a community space in Belturbet, Co Cavan .

. An old credit union in Gorey, Co Wexford is being redeveloped.

is being redeveloped. A vacant two-storey house is being purchased in Leitrim village , which will be redeveloped as a Blueway water sports hub.

, which will be redeveloped as a Blueway water sports hub. A former public house is being converted into a community space in Tipperary town.

The full list of projects is available to view here.