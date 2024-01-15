Advertisement
Minister Heather Humphrey's announcing the scheme.
Tackling Dereliction

Vacant sites in villages including garda stations and schools to be renovated under new scheme

Derelict sites are being revamped to bring a fresh breath of life into rural villages and towns.
15
3.7k
36 minutes ago

A NEW GOVERNMENT scheme will see derelict and vacant buildings including former garda stations, parish halls, schools, post offices and more transformed and repurposed for community use. 

24 sites have been selected across rural Ireland for the  €4.5 million scheme, which was announced The Department of Rural and Community Development announced today. 

The funding for these projects has been allocated to local authorities. The aim is to bring a new lease of life into town and village centres, the Department said. 

Minister Heather Humphreys said that through this scheme, “we are taking those run-down buildings and turning them into facilities that will benefit communities for generations to come”. 

She added that the redevelopment should drive footfall into town centres, increase tourism, and make towns and villages better places to live. 

Among the 24 projects being funded under this building acquisition measure are: 

  • A former national school that will be turned into a multi-purpose community venue in Ballyroan, Co Laois. 
  • A former garda barracks that will become a community hub in Bellacorrick, Co Mayo. 
  • A former parish hall that will be used as a community space in Enfield, Co Meath. 
  • A site of derelict buildings in Villerstown, Co Waterford is to be transformed into a premises containing a boat house, a camping site, additional parking facilities, and a community space. 
  • A former bakery will be used as a community space in Belturbet, Co Cavan
  • An old credit union in Gorey, Co Wexford is being redeveloped. 
  • A vacant two-storey house is being purchased in Leitrim village, which will be redeveloped as a Blueway water sports hub. 
  • A former public house is being converted into a community space in Tipperary town. 

The full list of projects is available to view here. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
15
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     