Poll: Who's your favourite Derry Girl?

THE NEW SEASON of Derry Girls is finally coming to our screens this evening.
The long-awaited first episode of the third and final season is airing tonight at 9.15pm.
So, if you’ve watched the show, we want to know: Who’s your favourite Derry Girl?
And of course, we’re including James on the list, because as we learned in season two, being a Derry Girl is a state of mind.
COMMENTS (4)