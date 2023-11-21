Derry Girls wins International Emmy for Best Comedy Programme

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE FINAL SERIES of Derry Girls has won the International Emmy for Best Comedy Programme alongside Vir Das: Landing.
The awards were announced at a ceremony in New York last night.
Derry Girls follows a group of teenagers growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, before the Good Friday Agreement was signed.
The third and final series of the much-loved programme was broadcast in 2022.
Derry Girls was written and created by Lisa McGee, who accepted the award last night, and starred Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn.
The programme was produced by Hat Trick Productions.
Derry Girls shared the comedy award with Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, where the comedian explores his childhood in India.
A full list of the winners can be read here.
