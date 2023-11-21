Derry Girls wins International Emmy for Best Comedy Programme

THE FINAL SERIES of Derry Girls has won the International Emmy for Best Comedy Programme alongside Vir Das: Landing.

The awards were announced at a ceremony in New York last night.

Derry Girls follows a group of teenagers growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, before the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

The third and final series of the much-loved programme was broadcast in 2022.

Derry Girls was written and created by Lisa McGee, who accepted the award last night, and starred Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn.

The programme was produced by Hat Trick Productions.

Derry Girls shared the comedy award with Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, where the comedian explores his childhood in India.

A full list of the winners can be read here.