Teenage boy arrested after two paramedics assaulted in Derry

POLICE IN DERRY have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of attacking two paramedics who were trying to treat him.
At around 8.30pm yesterday police said they attended the Rossnagalliagh area of Derry following a request for assistance from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
On arrival, the paramedics reported that they had repeatedly been assaulted while attempting to assess the boy’s condition.
Whilst in custody the teenager attempted to assault a police officer and was further arrested for assault on police.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The male remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.
“The emergency services work hard every day to serve our communities. Incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.
“Our investigation is continuing and we are keen that anyone who may have witnessed this matter contact us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1865 of 31/08/22.”
