DEVELOPMENT LEVIES exemptions for developers are to extended further in a bid to reduce the cost of construction, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has confirmed today,

“I am bringing a paper to cabinet this week to scrap development levies and water connection charges for all homes including rural houses to the end of this year,” he told the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis today.

“The right to build your own home has always been at the core of Fianna Fáil’s housing policy, I am proud to support housing at the beating heart of rural communities with practical, real policies that make it cheaper for people to build and buy their homes,” he said.

The move had been flagged by new Taoiseach Simon Harris in his own Ard Fheis speech last week.

Scrapping development levies for developers has been seen as one of the more controversial measures in the past from the government with concerns flagged as to whether there is enough safeguards to ensure that the cost-cutting measure is passed on to the buyer.

In a bid to reduce the cost of construction, development levies required to connect new homes with roads, water and other services have been paused.

The housing minister has said in the past he believes the move will help to mobilise many of the dormer planning applications and deliver some 70,000 to 80,000 units that fall under the inactive planning permissions that are already in the pipeline.

The move is said to bring about a saving of up to the value of €12,650 per home on average.