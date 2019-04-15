This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Diageo announces plans to remove plastic packaging from cans of Guinness

The company is also investing €9.25 million in a packaging plant in Belfast.

By Conor McCrave Monday 15 Apr 2019, 5:47 PM
53 minutes ago 3,756 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4592950
Image: Naoise Culhane
Image: Naoise Culhane

THE COMPANY BEHIND drinks brands Guinness and Rockshore has announced plans to move to 100% recyclable packaging, ditching the plastic rings and shrinkwraps from its products. 

Diageo – which supplies Guinness, Harp, Rockshore and Smithwicks – said it would replace plastic rings around cans of beer with biodegradable cardboard.

The company also said it will be investing €9.25 million in its bottling and packaging plant in Belfast and will see the new biodegradable packaging hit shelves in Ireland by August this year.

Plastic pollution has become a growing concern globally in recent years as large amounts of plastic is being found ingested by marine creatures and washing up on shores. 

In January, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed called on fishing trawler operators to help remove some of the plastic from shores around Ireland. 

“A coordinated action is required,” he said at the time, “to address the serious issue of pollution of the oceans with plastics.”

The move by the beer supplier will reduce plastic on a scale equivalent to removing 40 million 50cl plastic bottles, which if laid out in a row, could stretch from London to Beijing, it said.

It currently exports beer to more than 100 countries including the United States, China and the Middle East. 

Oliver Looner, country director of Diageo Ireland said: “Managing our environmental impact is important for the planet and the financial sustainability of our business. 

“For 260 years Guinness has played a vital role in the communities around us. We already have one of the most sustainable breweries in the world at St. James’s Gate and we are now leading the way in sustainable packaging,” he added. 

Individual cans are already fully recyclable including the widget inside cans of Draught Guinness. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie