Diageo partners with developer Ballymore to redevelop over 12 acres at St James's Gate site

BALLYMORE HAS BEEN chosen by Diageo as its partner to develop 12.6 acres at St James’s Gate in Dublin into what the drinks manufacturer has branded the “Guinness Quarter”.

Diageo plans to to transform 12.6 acres of its nearly 50-acre site to create a mixed-use development. which will include up to 500 residential units, as well as office and commercial space.

Diageo and Ballymore will work together on a shared vision for the “Guinness Quarter”, Diageo said, that will “preserve the heritage assets and create a new urban area that will open up the historic St James’s Gate site.”

The site will also be developed as the first zero carbon district in Dublin, which will involve re-using some of the existing buildings as well as examining all available renewable energy sources and how zero energy ratings can be met, Diageo said.

Ballymore was selected following a “rigorous and thorough” search since Diageo first announced the scheme in 2017.

Said Diageo in a statement: “Extensive engagement activity with the local community and other stakeholders will continue in the time ahead as Diageo and Ballymore develop a masterplan for the Guinness Quarter ahead of a planning application.”

The Managing Director of Diageo Ireland, Oliver Loomes, today described St James’s Gate is “a unique and extraordinary place”.

“As we move into the next chapter of this 261-year-old brewery, we are very excited about the possibilities of creating a quarter that will form part of the fabric of the city for generations to come,” he said.

“Since our announcement in 2017 we have been committed to doing it right and know that Ballymore share our vision for the future of the site,” he added.

Loomes also said the company’s ambition is to work with the Iveagh Trust, one of Dublin’s largest social housing providers, as a partner in the project.

The chairman and chief executive of Ballymore, Sean Mulryan said the company was “truly honoured” to have been chosen as Diageo’s development partner.

“With 40 years experience in delivering complex urban regeneration sites, in city centre locations across Europe, we are confident we have the team to deliver,” he added.