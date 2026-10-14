Tom Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Will you watch Digger?

It took in just $25 million (€22.35 million) during its opening weekend.
10.43am, 14 Oct 2026
3.2k
6

TOM CRUISE’S LATEST film, Digger, is now in cinemas and is so far on course for a major box office loss.

The film, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, has a reported budget of $180 million (€160.9 million) and took in just $25 million (€22.35 million) during its opening weekend.

The Times writes that Digger is “the weirdest film that Tom Cruise has made in his 45-year career and probably the most commercially disastrous”.

Meanwhile, The Journal’s Carl Kinsella describes Digger as a film “that rewards attention”, adding that its poor box office performance is more “a failure of marketing than a failure of filmmaking”.

So, we’re wondering: Will you watch it?


Poll Results:

No – not for me (625)
Yes – I plan to see it (346)
I'm not sure (246)
I've already seen it (85)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers overwhelmingly praise Tom Cruise's latest film Digger as a cinematic masterpiece
Where they land
The film is an incredible, complex cinematic experience despite negative reviews
What they think
Critics and negative reviewers completely miss the mark
It offers stunning visuals, complex layers, and pure theatre
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