Will you watch Digger?

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TOM CRUISE’S LATEST film, Digger, is now in cinemas and is so far on course for a major box office loss.
The film, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, has a reported budget of $180 million (€160.9 million) and took in just $25 million (€22.35 million) during its opening weekend.
The Times writes that Digger is “the weirdest film that Tom Cruise has made in his 45-year career and probably the most commercially disastrous”.
Meanwhile, The Journal’s Carl Kinsella describes Digger as a film “that rewards attention”, adding that its poor box office performance is more “a failure of marketing than a failure of filmmaking”.
So, we’re wondering: Will you watch it?
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