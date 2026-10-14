Will you watch Digger?

TOM CRUISE’S LATEST film, Digger, is now in cinemas and is so far on course for a major box office loss.

The film, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, has a reported budget of $180 million (€160.9 million) and took in just $25 million (€22.35 million) during its opening weekend.

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The Times writes that Digger is “the weirdest film that Tom Cruise has made in his 45-year career and probably the most commercially disastrous”.

Meanwhile, The Journal’s Carl Kinsella describes Digger as a film “that rewards attention”, adding that its poor box office performance is more “a failure of marketing than a failure of filmmaking”.

So, we’re wondering: Will you watch it?

