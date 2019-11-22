This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 22 November, 2019
Poll: Do you think you get enough physical activity?

Seven in 10 adolescents in Ireland don’t, according to a new study.

By Órla Ryan Friday 22 Nov 2019, 9:28 AM
2,497 Views 7 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/stockfour
Image: Shutterstock/stockfour

SEVEN IN 10 adolescents in Ireland do not get the recommended daily amount of physical activity, according to a major international study.

The research was carried out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and published in the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.

It found that over six in 10 boys (64%) and eight in 10 girls (81%) in Ireland failed to meet the physical daily activity recommendation in 2016.

The HSE recommends that adults need at least 30 minutes of moderate daily activity or 150 minutes over the course of a week. Children and teenagers should be active at a moderate to vigorous level for at least 60 minutes every day.

We want to know: Do you think you get enough physical activity?


Poll Results:

No (274)
Yes (226)
I'm not sure (20)



About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (7)

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

