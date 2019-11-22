Poll: Do you think you get enough physical activity?

SEVEN IN 10 adolescents in Ireland do not get the recommended daily amount of physical activity, according to a major international study.

The research was carried out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and published in the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.

It found that over six in 10 boys (64%) and eight in 10 girls (81%) in Ireland failed to meet the physical daily activity recommendation in 2016.

The HSE recommends that adults need at least 30 minutes of moderate daily activity or 150 minutes over the course of a week. Children and teenagers should be active at a moderate to vigorous level for at least 60 minutes every day.

We want to know: Do you think you get enough physical activity?

