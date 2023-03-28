Fines should be doubled to €5,000 for owners not in control of their dogs, Cabinet to be told

FINES FOR OWNERS who are not in control of their dogs should be doubled, Cabinet will be told today.

Currently, under the Control of Dogs Act an owner can be fined €2,500. Following a review, it is being recommended that this be increased to €5,000.

In addition, the review carried out by an interdepartmental working group finds that 40 new dog wardens should be hired.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will bring a memo to Cabinet outlining the progress on the report on the control of dogs.

McConalogue was tasked by the Tánaiste (then Taoiseach) Micheál Martin to carry out a review of legislation across government after a young boy was violently assaulted by a pit bull terrier in Co Wexford late last year, also around the time multiple dog attacks on sheep were being reported.

In November, Alejandro Mizsan was playing near his home in Enniscorthy when he was attacked by a pit bull cross and left with life-changing injuries.

At the time, Martin said we need to “go back to the drawing board” on how to deal with regulation of dogs, stating that what had happened was “one time too many”.

McConalogue, along with Minister for Rural Affairs Heather Humphreys, established an interdepartmental working group which continues to examine issues such as fines for dog owners found in breach of the Control of Dogs Act, enforcement at local level, microchipping, licences, breeding establishments and the sale of dogs.

As part of the review, the group’s interim report has 15 recommendations.

These include the recruitment of 40 additional dog wardens nationwide; increasing the fine under the Control of Dogs Act to €5,000 from €2,500; and improving dog traceability and welfare through the creation of a single centralised database for dog microchips.

The regulation around breeding, sale and supply of dogs should also be strengthened by creating a centralised national database for dog breeding establishments, the group says.

The group will complete its report by summer.

Anti-money laundering agency bid

Separately, Finance Minister Michael McGrath will today seek Cabinet approval for Ireland to apply to host the new EU Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA).

The AMLA, which will be established in 2024, will be a significant EU institution, tasked with overseeing compliance with anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism rules and standards.

The agency will oversee the financial services sector before being expanded eventually to the non-financial sector.

The agency will provide several hundred high quality jobs across governance, technology, administration and business support areas.

It is understood that Ireland is regarded as a potentially strong candidate given the country’s significant financial services sector. There are currently nine prospective candidates.

Ireland has previously bid and lost out on European institutions that were relocating post-Brexit, such as the European Medicines Agency.