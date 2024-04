A DOG WARDEN from Clare County Council has issued a warning to dog owners to act responsibly after a spate of three dog attacks in Kilrush in recent days.

Frankie Coote told RTÉ’s News at One that in one instance, an unleashed bulldog attacked another dog who was being walked. It’s owner was also attacked as they attempted to protect their pet.

In another incident, a pitbull jumped a wall and attacked another dog. Coote said the owner didn’t know the pitbull was out and described the situation as an “accident”.

In the third incident, which Coote also described as an “accident”, a dog ran out its owner’s door as they opened it and ran into a neighbour’s home and attacked the neighbour’s dog.

He said two of the cases have been resolved, but that he is still looking for one of the dogs.

As of the 1 February, it is now a criminal offence own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without a certificate. The dogs must also be kept on a lead and muzzled in public under the new restrictions.

Proposed restrictions and safeguards on owning XL bully dogs in Northern Ireland were also announced last month.

Coote said, however, that “no matter what laws you bring in, you’re always going to have people breaking them”.

“90% of the people that have these dogs, they keep them under control and they’re responsible and they show respect for the safety of others,” he said.

However, he added that “you get the odd person who doesn’t, and it only takes one”.

“None of us wants to see a person or a child being killed.”

Coote said he was not “picking on XL bullys and those type of breeds”. However, he noted that if a “Jack Russell, terrier, sheepdog, bites you or attacks you, then okay you get bitten, you get away, you may not get away from one of these if they get you down, they’re very strong”.

He said: “If I had one of those breed, I would have a muzzle on it even in my own house. When I’d have visitors over in my own garden, I’d put the dog away.”

Coote admitted that there will be people who own these dogs who won’t agree with him, but said that “one fatality is too many”.

“Videos that I have taken myself since Christmas of dogs dead out on the road and this bulldog still pulling them around the place. It’s not good,” he said.

It was announced last month that former Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey is to head up a new stakeholder group on dog control.

The group will be tasked with bringing recommendations to the Minister for Rural and Community Development in terms of strengthening the legislation around the control of dogs.

It will also examine the issue of restricting certain breeds of dogs, in line with actions being taken by regions in the UK.

There are currently 10 restricted breeds in Ireland, including a so-called “ban-dog”, which is a cross or mixture of any of the restricted breeds.

Certain rules must be followed by people who have a dog that is a restricted breed.

These include that the dog must be kept on a strong lead that is under 2 metres long, muzzled when in a public place and with someone over the age of 16.

They must also wear a collar with the name and address of their owner at all times.