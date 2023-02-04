Gardaí seize six dogs in Sligo in joint operation with ISPCA

GARDAÍ SEARCHED 14 premises in Sligo yesterday in a joint-agency operation with Sligo County Council and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

Six dogs were seized during the course of the search operation including one German Shepard Malamute, four American Staffordshire Terriers and one mixed-breed dog.

The operation targeted persons suspected of owning, using and breeding restricted breeds of dangerous dogs.

During the course of the search, multiple animal health and welfare notices were issued by the ISPCA.

A number of detections were made in relation to the Control of Dogs Act and non-compliance of regulations under the Microchipping of Dogs Regulations, 2015.

The dogs are currently in the care of the ISPCA and are receiving medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.