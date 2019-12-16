This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dogs Trust hits 'paws' on adoptions of rescue pets until New Year

Today is the last day for re-homing and adoptions will start again on 4 January.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 16 Dec 2019, 9:45 AM
14 minutes ago 806 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4935150
Image: Dogs Trust
Image: Dogs Trust

IRELAND’S LARGEST DOG welfare charity has hit “paws” on dog adoptions during the Christmas period. 

Dogs Trust said today it is suspending adoptions until the New Year to prevent people from “rushing out to get a dog for Christmas”. 

The charity said that, despite best intentions, people cannot provide proper training and positive socialisation over the festive period which is “critical” for puppies and dogs during the re-homing process.

Today is the last day for re-homing and adoptions will start again on 4 January. 

Since 1 January, Dogs Trust said it received 2,135 calls and emails looking to surrender a dog with 667 in the first three months of 2019. 

There are currently 176 dogs and puppies in the Dogs Trust Re-homing Centre. 

Although re-homing has been suspended, the charity’s centre in Finglas will remain open to the public over Christmas so that dogs in need of a home can be visited. 

“Each year we are saddened and worried by the number of people looking to relinquish their dog, especially in the first few months after Christmas,” said Dogs Trust Executive Director Becky Bristow. 

Bristow added that she hoped that the charity’s message will “remind people that a dog is a long-term commitment and will encourage people to wait and consider adding a dog to their family in the New Year instead, when the festivities have died down.”

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

