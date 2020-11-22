Quiz: How much do you know about Dolly Parton?

ACCLAIMED COUNTRY SINGER Dolly Parton has had a varied life and career, and she has been back in the headlines this week.

She gave $1 million (€843,000) towards Covid-19 research which helped fund the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, which is 94.5% effective against Covid-19, according to early clinical trial results.

Between this and a new Netflix holiday musical called Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square being released today, how could we resist a quiz on the country icon?

How old is Dolly? PA Images 63 68

74 80 How did she start her music career after school? Shutterstock As a sound mixer As a songwriter

As a guitar player As a backup dancer What was the title of her first country single? Shutterstock Country Girl Rhinestone Queen

Fuel to the Flame Dumb Blonde True or false: The first cloned mammal (a sheep) was named after her? PA Images True False Who did Dolly write the song Jolene about? Her neighbour A bank worker who flirted with her husband

A friend's cheating husband Her husband's co-worker How many Guinness World Records has she won? Shutterstock Two Four

Six Ten Who is her pop star goddaughter? PA Images Britney Spears Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus Ariana Grande Dolly co-owns the Dollywood theme park. Where is it located? Shutterstock Texas Tennessee

Alabama Mississippi In 1995, Dolly set up a programme to post books to children. When was this launched in Ireland? Shutterstock 2005 2010

2012 2019 When did she give $1 million towards research into the promising Moderna Covid-19 vaccine? Shutterstock April May

