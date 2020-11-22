#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about Dolly Parton?

Test your knowledge of the iconic country star.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 10:00 PM
32 minutes ago 6,705 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5273193

ACCLAIMED COUNTRY SINGER Dolly Parton has had a varied life and career, and she has been back in the headlines this week. 

She gave $1 million (€843,000) towards Covid-19 research which helped fund the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, which is 94.5% effective against Covid-19, according to early clinical trial results. 

Between this and a new Netflix holiday musical called Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square being released today, how could we resist a quiz on the country icon?

How old is Dolly?
PA Images
63
68

74
80
How did she start her music career after school?
Shutterstock
As a sound mixer
As a songwriter

As a guitar player
As a backup dancer
What was the title of her first country single?
Shutterstock
Country Girl
Rhinestone Queen

Fuel to the Flame
Dumb Blonde
True or false: The first cloned mammal (a sheep) was named after her?
PA Images
True
False
Who did Dolly write the song Jolene about?
Her neighbour
A bank worker who flirted with her husband

A friend's cheating husband
Her husband's co-worker
How many Guinness World Records has she won?
Shutterstock
Two
Four

Six
Ten
Who is her pop star goddaughter?
PA Images
Britney Spears
Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus
Ariana Grande
Dolly co-owns the Dollywood theme park. Where is it located?
Shutterstock
Texas
Tennessee

Alabama
Mississippi
In 1995, Dolly set up a programme to post books to children. When was this launched in Ireland?
Shutterstock
2005
2010

2012
2019
When did she give $1 million towards research into the promising Moderna Covid-19 vaccine?
Shutterstock
April
May

June
July
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Doesn't get any better than this!
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purr-fect
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A great effort
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
You did your best
You scored out of !
Turtle-y awful
A shell of a bad effort
