Saturday 18 September 2021
Controversial pandemic campaigner Dolores Cahill no longer employed at UCD

Dolores Cahill had been a professor at the UCD faculty of Medicine.

By Niall O'Connor and Ian Curran Saturday 18 Sep 2021, 1:33 PM
Saturday 18 Sep 2021, 1:33 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5552521
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CONTROVERSIAL PANDEMIC CAMPAIGNER Dolores Cahill is no longer employed in her teaching job at UCD, The Journal has learned.

Cahill was a professor attached to the faculty at the UCD School of Medicine, however in recent days she is no longer listed as staff member on their website. 

Enquiries have established, through a number of sources, that she is no longer employed at UCD.

The academic has gained a controversial reputation through her pronouncements about the Covid-19 pandemic.

As recent as 10 August she was charged with two alleged offences in relation to a rally against lockdown restrictions at Trafalgar Square in London last September.

But after failing to answer bail, an arrest warrant has now been issued by Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Cahill addressed the large anti-lockdown, anti-mass vaccination protest in Trafalgar Square on 19 September 2020, where over 30 people were arrested for breaching England’s Covid restrictions.

During her speech, Cahill incorrectly stated that because “nobody is dying [of Covid-19], according to official statistics, then the legal basis of the public health emergency is not there”.

She also hit the headlines after a viral video showed her arguing with a garda sergeant outside an election count centre during the Dublin Bay South by-election. 

independent-candidate-in-the-dublin-bay-south-by-election-dolores-cahill-is-refused-entry-to-the-count-at-simmonscourt-rds-in-ballsbridge-dublin-after-refusing-to-wear-a-face-covering-picture-dat ndependent candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election Dolores Cahill, is refused entry to the count at Simmonscourt, RDS in Ballsbridge, Dublin, after refusing to wear a face covering. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

She has incorrectly stated Covid-19 vaccines had not been safely tested before being rolled out.

Cahill, who unsuccessfully ran as an independent candidate in June’s Dublin Bay South Dáil by-election, has made numerous false statements about Covid-19 and vaccines since the outset of the pandemic.

She was no longer a lecturer at UCD although she was until recent days listed as a staff member on the university’s website.

She is also no longer a member of the Irish Freedom Party, having resigned from the far-right party earlier this year in the wake of renewed focus on her stance on the pandemic and in particular her remarks at a protest event in Herbert Park on St Patrick’s Day.

A spokesperson for the University said: “UCD does not comment on staff matters”.

President of UCD Students Union Ruairí Power welcomed news that the former professor was no longer employed at the University. 

Dolores Cahill could not be reached for comment. 

Niall O'Connor and Ian Curran
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

