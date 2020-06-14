This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 14 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Domestic violence victims given access to Rent Supplement without a means test

The government announced the changes to the eligibility for the payment today.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Jun 2020, 1:23 PM
18 minutes ago 1,115 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5122560
Image: Shutterstock/Shaynepplstockphoto
Image: Shutterstock/Shaynepplstockphoto

VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC violence will now be able to access Rent Supplement without a means test.

Under changes announced by the Department of Social Protection, victims of domestic violence can get immediate access to Rent Supplement for a three-month period to ensure they are not prevented from leaving their home because of financial concerns.

The scheme is a means-tested welfare subsidy for those living in private rented accommodation, who cannot afford to pay their rent because of a substantial change in their circumstances.

It differs from the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP), which is the payment made to those qualified for social housing support and on the local authority’s housing list.

The department announced today that the usual Rent Supplement means test will not apply during the three-month period after domestic violence victims leave their homes.

After that, a further three-month extension may be provided, subject to the usual Rent Supplement means assessment.

If a tenant has a long-term housing need after six months, they can then apply to their local housing authority for social housing supports and, if eligible, will be able to access HAP.

Garda statistics show that the number of calls for help relating to domestic violence increased by 25% this year, while more than 100 people were charged in the last two weeks of May as part of a new crackdown on violence in the home.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said the current restriction on movement and the increased confinement of many people to their homes “has brought the issue of domestic abuse into stark relief”.

“As a long-time advocate on behalf of those who suffer from such abuse, I am determined that no-one should suffer additional trauma during the current health emergency,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Co-chief executive of domestic violence charity Safe Ireland Mary McDermott said the new supports will particularly help women experiencing financial abuse.

“The new measures will enable women and children fleeing violent partners to be sheltered quickly and safely regardless of their circumstances, and directly addresses, in particular, the financial abuse which pervades many abusive relationships.”

The Women’s Aid 24-hour national freephone helpline is available on 1800 341 900. 

The organisation also has useful information on its website here about safety planning and guidance for family and friends when supporting a loved one affected by abuse. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie