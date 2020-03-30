Boris Johnson's chief advisor Dominic Cummings self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms

DOMINIC CUMMINGS, THE British prime minister Boris Johnson’s chief advisor, is self-isolating after developing symptoms in line with those of the coronavirus over the weekend, a Number 10 source has confirmed.

He will be staying in contact with the rest of the Downing Street team during his quarantine period.

Boris Johnson is already having to lead the response to the pandemic from isolation in Downing Street after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.

He has been accused of failing to follow his own social distancing rules after Health Secretary Matt Hancock tested positive and England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty began self-isolating with symptoms.