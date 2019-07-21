This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 21 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump calls on four congresswomen at centre of racism row to 'apologise to America'

Trump continued to take aim at the four women in another tweet today.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 3:57 PM
43 minutes ago 6,743 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4733454
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on Friday
Image: Alex Brandon/PA Images
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on Friday
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on Friday
Image: Alex Brandon/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has demanded that four Democratic congresswomen whom he posted xenophobic tweets about last week should “apologise to America”.

The first-term politicians, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, have been at the centre of a political controversy in the US after Trump said they should “go back” to their countries of origin last week.

All but one of the four, Omar, were born in the United States, but all have US citizenship and Trump is believed to have taken aim at them because they are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African-American descent.

In a rare move, he was rebuked by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday for “racist comments” against the women, who are known as the “Squad”.

But despite that, Trump continued to take aim at the four in another tweet today.

“I don’t believe the four congresswomen are capable of loving our country,” he said.

“They should apologize [sic] to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said.

“They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak and insecure people who can never destroy our great nation!”

Trumptweet Source: Twitter

Trump’s latest tweets are the latest escalation in a controversy that has created greater divisions across the US political divide.

On Wednesday, chants of “send her back” broke out at a rally held by Trump in Greenville, North Carolina, where he again attacked the women, prompting Omar to describe the president as a “fascist”.

To the delight of his thousands of supporters, Trump described Omar and the other Democrats as “left-wing ideologues (who) see our nation as a force of evil”.

Trump later said there was “great energy” at the rally but claimed he was not pleased by the taunts, despite television footage showing that he let the chant continue for more than 13 seconds, only resuming speaking as the crowd died down.

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls who plan to run against Trump and a few Republicans have since urged the president to tone down his rhetoric.

“It’s vile. It’s cowardly. It’s xenophobic. It’s racist,” said California Senator Kamala Harris. 

“These members of Congress – children of immigrants, just like so many of us – are an example of exactly what makes America great,” said Joe Biden, the former vice president.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie