Tuesday 1 August 2023 Dublin: 16°C
# Charged
Donald Trump claims he's going to be indicted tonight in 2020 election investigation
Trump made the claim on Truth Social.
2.4k
2
18 minutes ago

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has said that he expects to be indicted tonight in relation to an investigation into the 2020 US election.

Writing on the Truth Social social media site, Trump said:

“I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago?”

Jack Smith is the special counsel appointed to oversee the US Department of Justice’s criminal investigations into the former president. 

Smith has already filed charges against Trump for mishandling top secret government documents and has been investigating the former president’s efforts to overturn the November 2020 election results.

Trump said two weeks ago that he had received a letter from prosecutors suggesting he is likely to be criminally indicted over the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

With reporting from AFP

More to follow

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
