Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 4 May 2021
Gardaí in Donegal launch dedicated phone line for reporting Covid breaches

Public health officials have reported outbreaks in the county linked to social gatherings.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 4 May 2021, 5:59 PM
14 minutes ago 1,824 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5428119
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL have set up a dedicated phone line for reporting breaches of Covid-19 guidelines. 

Over the weekend Health Minister Stephen Donnelly met with public health officials, the HSE and Donegal politicians to discuss additional supports for the country, which has seen its Covid-19 incidence rate creep well over the national average. 

The national 14-day incidence rate is 134.1 per 100,000 people, according to today’s figures, while the latest incidence rate in Donegal stands at 306.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Last week Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said public health officials were reporting “reasonably widespread non-compliance with basic measures”. 

Speaking to Highland Radio today, Garda Gráinne Doherty said the Covid-19 figures in Donegal remain a concern:

Public health officials have reported that a number of Covid-19 outbreaks in Donegal have been linked to young people organising parties among themselves at various locations and this also includes beach parties, birthday occasion parties being organised for all age groups, older secondary school pupils  – and perhaps some younger secondary school pupils too – congregating socially, wakes being held in contravention of the guidelines and social gatherings being organised after funerals.

She said the dedicated phone line, based at Letterkenny garda station, has been set up to make it easier for members of the public across the county to make gardaí aware of these types of gatherings. 

“If you are aware of a party this is being organised or if you know if any other event taking place we want you – we urge you – to call this number and let us know,” she said.

People can report a gathering they believe is a breach of the public health guidelines by calling 074 91 67101.

