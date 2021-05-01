#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 1 May 2021
Advertisement

Donegal: Stephen Donnelly to meet with local politicians and public health officials over virus concerns

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said the CMO had painted the county with a “wide brush”.

By Ian Curran Saturday 1 May 2021, 2:53 PM
34 minutes ago 4,325 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5426093
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly will this evening meet with public health officials, the HSE and Donegal politicians “to see what additional supports can be deployed to help fight Covid in Donegal”, he tweeted this afternoon.

The national 14-day incidence rate is 127.3 per 100,000 people, according to the latest figures published yesterday.

But the incidence rate in Donegal stands at 293.4 cases per 100,000 people, “way over and above what we’re seeing across much of the rest of the country”, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn told a Department of Health briefing yesterday.

29 new cases of the virus were reported in the county yesterday.

Dr Glynn said the incidence rate in Donegal has essentially been above the national average since last September.

“At the moment it doesn’t appear that workplaces are a key driver of what’s happening,” he said.

“What’s being reported is just persistent, and unfortunately, reasonably widespread non-compliance with basic measures.

“We’re seeing birthday parties, peer parties, older secondary school children meeting outside of school, social events linked to funerals,” Dr Glynn said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said public health officials are “genuinely concerned” about the situation in Donegal.

Compared with the rest of the country, he said there is a “concerning level of compliance” in the county.

“The kind of things that even the dogs on the street — including those in Donegal — know shouldn’t be happening are happening,” Dr Holohan added.

“We are calling on community leaders in areas such as Donegal, where the virus is still circulating at dangerous levels, to encourage the people there to stick with the public health measures, especially if they are vulnerable or have yet to be vaccinated.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly tweeted this afternoon, “I have arranged a meeting this evening with CMO, HSE and Donegal politicians to see what additional supports can be deployed to help fight Covid in Donegal.

“Spikes like this occur in many counties. Huge local efforts have been made and the community will continue these efforts.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A wide brush

This afternoonSinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said the CMO had used a “wide brush” to paint the county, which he said was “regrettable”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1′s Saturday with Katie Hanon programme, the Donegal TD said, “I think that we recognise that people right across the state are doing are making huge sacrifices, and I think maybe that was lost in terms of how his message was reported.

“Western Donegal had the lowest incidence rate just about a fortnight ago in the entire state. And yet we have two electoral areas that are quite high and have been for quite some while,” Doherty said.

But he added, “There’s no doubt about it. The incidence rates are far too high in Donegal and we need to get them back to where we were a couple of weeks ago, which is midtable and below.”

walk-in test centre has opened in Letterkenny at St Conal’s Hospital Campus. It’s open daily from 9.30am to 6pm until 7 May. 

Yesterday, Dr Glynn urged anyone in the county with a concern to visit the test centre.

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie