Donegal primary school evacuated after suspected explosive device found

PUPILS AT A Co Donegal primary school have been evacuated after a suspected explosive device was found.

Dozens of pupils at Milford Community School were removed from their classrooms following the incident earlier this afternoon.

The pupils were sent home as a precaution.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit has now been called.

Advertisement

It is understood they are now en-route to the scene.

The concern was raised after wires were found at a construction site at the school.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the incident is ongoing.

The spokesperson added “Gardaí received a report of exposed wires at a construction site on Convent Road, Milford, Co. Donegal at approximately 1:50pm this afternoon.

“A cordon has been established and the services of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit have been requested.

“No further information is available at this time.”