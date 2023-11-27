Advertisement

Monday 27 November 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Alamy Stock Photo The pupils were sent home as a precaution
Donegal primary school evacuated after suspected explosive device found

The concern was raised after wires were found at a construction site at the school.
1 hour ago

PUPILS AT A Co Donegal primary school have been evacuated after a suspected explosive device was found.

Dozens of pupils at Milford Community School were removed from their classrooms following the incident earlier this afternoon.

The pupils were sent home as a precaution.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit has now been called.

It is understood they are now en-route to the scene.

The concern was raised after wires were found at a construction site at the school.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the incident is ongoing.

The spokesperson added “Gardaí received a report of exposed wires at a construction site on Convent Road, Milford, Co. Donegal at approximately 1:50pm this afternoon.

“A cordon has been established and the services of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit have been requested.

“No further information is available at this time.”

Author
Stephen Maguire
Send Tip or Correction
