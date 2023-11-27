Donegal primary school evacuated after suspected explosive device found

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
PUPILS AT A Co Donegal primary school have been evacuated after a suspected explosive device was found.
Dozens of pupils at Milford Community School were removed from their classrooms following the incident earlier this afternoon.
The pupils were sent home as a precaution.
The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit has now been called.
It is understood they are now en-route to the scene.
The concern was raised after wires were found at a construction site at the school.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed the incident is ongoing.
The spokesperson added “Gardaí received a report of exposed wires at a construction site on Convent Road, Milford, Co. Donegal at approximately 1:50pm this afternoon.
“A cordon has been established and the services of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit have been requested.
“No further information is available at this time.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site