Tuesday 23 February 2021
Donnelly clarifies remarks on school re-opening after earlier saying union talks remained ongoing

The government is set to publish its new Living with Covid plan after a Cabinet meeting today.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 7:34 AM
1 hour ago 18,525 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5362462
Image: Julien Behal Photography
Image: Julien Behal Photography

THE HEALTH MINISTER has sought to clarify remarks he made over the re-opening of schools in a television interview last night, and said that negotiations have concluded with teaching unions in this regard.

Stephen Donnelly had earlier said that these talks were still ongoing. 

Yesterday, the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee agreed a number of measures as part of its new plan for Living with Covid

Included within this is an extension of Level 5 restrictions until at least 5 April, but with the phased re-opening of schools from next week. These measures are set to be signed off by Cabinet before an official announcement later today. 

However, speaking to RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live last night, Donnelly said Education Minister Norma Foley was “still in negotiations with the unions” on the matter of reopening education. 

He added that Cabinet “hopes to be in a position” to make an announcement on the re-opening of education today. 

In a tweet just after midnight, the health minister clarified that meetings with teaching unions “concluded early this afternoon”. 

“Government intends making an announcement after Cabinet in line with plans as already outlined,” he said. 

Following today’s Cabinet meeting, the updated Living with Covid Plan, mapping out how the country might ease restrictions in the coming months, will be published.

Only dates for students returning will be published, with no other indicative dates for the easing of restrictions to form part of the plan.

The government will also extend the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) other and supports for businesses into the summer.

Speaking to reporters last night, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that “people are weary, we’re still in a very precarious position”.

Ryan said the focus is “particularly on getting schools back, make sure we do that safely”. 

He added that the plan “gives some hope as well”. 

“First thing’s first is to take care of the next few weeks, we’re still in a very difficult situation and you have to be careful”. 

Beyond the reopening of schools, no major easing of restrictions is expected to be announced today, with a review of restrictions taking place after Easter.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week said that some restrictions would remain in place until at least the end of April.

Construction and retail are likely to be the first industries allowed to reopen once the spread of Covid-19 slows, while hospitality will face a longer wait.

The 5km exercise limit could remain in place until early May, but it will be reviewed after Easter. 

With reporting from Christina Finn

