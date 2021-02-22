#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: One death and 686 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 22 Feb 2021, 6:06 PM
54 minutes ago 40,450 Views 65 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5361678
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 686 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further one person confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,137, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 215,743.

Of the cases today:

  • 325 are men and 354 are women
  • 66% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 278 cases are in Dublin, 49 are in Limerick, 37 are in Kildare, 32 are in Louth, 31 are in Donegal and the remaining 259 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 8am today, 726 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 156 are in ICU. There have been 33 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 19 February, 340,704 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total of 214,384 people have received their first dose and 126,320 people have received their second dose

“We continue to see really high levels of compliance amongst the population and this is having a positive impact on the levels of disease in our communities,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“It is also having a positive impact on our hospitals – while last week there were 269 cases in healthcare workers and 4 outbreaks in our hospitals these represent a very significant reduction compared with the 839 cases and 15 outbreaks in the week to 7 February,” Dr Glynn said.

“In time, vaccination will be our most powerful tool against Covid-19 and over the coming weeks those who are highest risk in our families and communities will get vaccinated,” he added. 

“For now, each of us has a range of tried and trusted tools at our disposal – by keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face masks and staying at home we will continue to drive down transmission of this disease. Our collective efforts move us closer to the continued re-opening of our schools and the resumption of non-Covid healthcare services.”

With reporting by Sean Murray

