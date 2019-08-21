Proposal for 11-storey apartment complex in south Dublin likely to face opposition

Currently there is a five-storey building on the site.

Currently there is a five-storey building on the site.

A PROPOSAL TO build an 11-storey complex with 62 new apartments is likely to face opposition from locals in the Donnybrook area of south Dublin, a councillor has said.

The planning application for the development was lodged with Dublin City Council by Silver Bloom Ltd on 9 August.

It states the development will involve the demolition of a five-storey office/residential building currently on site and the construction of a new residential complex of 62 units across 11 floors.

The plan includes seven studios, 22 one-bed apartments, 31 two-beds and two three-bed apartments all with balconies. It also includes a meeting room, a concierge and a gym on the ground floor level plus 20 parking spaces in the basement.

Local Labour councillor Dermot Lacey told TheJournal.ie that he sent a circular to residents to let them know about the proposed development.

“I’ve had a bit of feedback from them, the residents are gathering their thoughts about it at the moment but I would be fairly certain they will be opposing it.”

Lacey said the height of the proposed complex is causing concern .

“I don’t have a problem with height in general, but it needs context, it needs to be appropriate for the location.”

The councillor said he has asked the council’s south east area committee to list the proposal on the agenda for its next meeting on 9 September.

The final date for observations on the plan is 12 September.