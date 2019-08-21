This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Proposal for 11-storey apartment complex in south Dublin likely to face opposition

The proposal is for the construction of a development with 62 new apartments.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 6:00 AM
54 minutes ago 1,842 Views 1 Comment
Currently there is a five-storey building on the site.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A PROPOSAL TO build an 11-storey complex with 62 new apartments is likely to face opposition from locals in the Donnybrook area of south Dublin, a councillor has said.

The planning application for the development was lodged with Dublin City Council by Silver Bloom Ltd on 9 August.

It states the development will involve the demolition of a five-storey office/residential building currently on site and the construction of a new residential complex of 62 units across 11 floors.

The plan includes seven studios, 22 one-bed apartments, 31 two-beds and two three-bed apartments all with balconies. It also includes a meeting room, a concierge and a gym on the ground floor level plus 20 parking spaces in the basement.

Local Labour councillor Dermot Lacey told TheJournal.ie that he sent a circular to residents to let them know about the proposed development.

“I’ve had a bit of feedback from them, the residents are gathering their thoughts about it at the moment but I would be fairly certain they will be opposing it.”

Lacey said the height of the proposed complex is causing concern .

“I don’t have a problem with height in general, but it needs context, it needs to be appropriate for the location.”

The councillor said he has asked the council’s south east area committee to list the proposal on the agenda for its next meeting on 9 September. 

The final date for observations on the plan is 12 September. 

