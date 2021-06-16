UUP Leader said it is wrong time for Varadkar united Ireland comments during a crisis

A LEADING ULSTER Unionist has criticised Leo Varadkar’s comments on a united Ireland in his lifetime.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, speaking at the Fine Gael Árd Fheis, said that he believed in a campaign to unify Ireland and that he also suggested that there should be a Fine Gael branch in the North.

“It means the unification of the people of our island as well as territory of Ireland and it is a legitimate political aspiration. It is in our Constitution and is provided for in the Good Friday Agreement should a majority of people in the North and South vote for it,” he said last night.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie spoke in an interview on RTE radio’s Morning Ireland, and indicated that Varadkar’s comments should not have been made in the midst of a crisis.

“Oh, good man Leo for bringing up Irish unity again when we’re in a crisis. You know let’s let’s throw that into the mix, because that’s really going to be helpful for people here in Northern Ireland.

“Of course he has the right to say that I think he’s saying that more because there’s a great opportunity for him to ensure that that he’s the next Taoiseach given the system you have down there at this moment in time.

“So, I think, fine if he wants to say that he’s going to say that. He’s a reasonably young man – if it is going to be in his lifetime, it could be 50 years away, so look that’s up to him do what he wants to say personally, I need to get on with making sure that Northern Ireland works that’s where I’m focusing on.

“I will allow Leo Varadkar and anybody else down south to do what they wish and say whatever they want but I’m not focusing on what they’re saying I’m focusing on what we need to do for the people here in Northern Ireland,” he said.

Beattie said that he was not concerned about the prospect of Fine Gael setting up a base in Northern Ireland.

“That’s the way politics works but you know I am quite clear that I’m looking at a union of people here in Northern Ireland.

“That is everybody regardless of religion, regardless of colour, regardless of sexual orientation or cultural background.

“People who want to make northern Ireland work, people who want to live here, grow here, raise your families here, get educated here have good jobs, people who want to get up in the morning with a sense of purpose and go to bed at night with a sense of fulfilment, that’s what I’m doing, what other parties want to do is up to them,” he said.

In his comments at the Ard Fheis, Varadkar touched on unification, which he said should be part of the party’s mission, and the contention surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said he believes the party should “establish a branch in Northern Ireland with the same status as a constituency organisation in our rules”.

“Not with a view to contesting elections, but with a view to recruiting members and building networks with liked-minded people including those in other parties,” he said.

“We need to reach out to all sides, and we need a presence on the ground to do so.”

Specifically on the subject of the unification of Ireland the Tánaiste said it was a legitimate aspiration.

He said the views of unionists must be respected but that “no one group can have a veto on Ireland’s future”, and that Fine Gael needs to develop its “own vision of what unification should look like” separately to Sinn Féin.

“I believe we as a party also need to develop our own vision of what unification should look like. We know the crude vision espoused by Sinn Féin, it’s not an inclusive one – a cold and old form of republicanism, socialist, narrow nationalism, protectionist, anti-British, euro-critical, ourselves alone, 50% plus one and nobody else is needed. That is not a 21st century vision,” he explained.