Tributes paid to doctor who died after collapsing on bike during Kilkenny race

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a doctor who died following an incident on his bike during a road race last weekend.

A&E consultant Frank O’Dwyer was travelling with members of his local cycling club when he collapsed from his bike during the Tour de Kilkenny.

Emergency services were called and O’Dwyer, aged in his early 60s, was hospitalised before passing away this week at Beaumont Hospital. Management and staff at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, where O’Dwyer worked for 16 years, expressed their deep sadness at his “untimely and tragic” death on Tuesday in a statement issued by the Ireland East Hospital Group. It said Dr O’Dwyer will be remembered as a “dedicated and valued” member of emergency department who provided “professional compassionate care to many of the citizens in Carlow and Kilkenny”. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his wife and family, along with his many friends at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace.” Sympathies were also offered by the Marble City Cyclers who Dr O’Dwyer raced alongside. Gardaí have said they are still seeking witnesses to the medical incident, which occurred in the Gowran area of Co Kilkenny at approximately 9:30am on Saturday morning last, 30th July. Anyone who may have been in the area at the time can contact Goresbridge Garda Station at (059) 977 5202.

