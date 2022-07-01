#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 1 July 2022
Advertisement

Dr Tony Holohan to step down as CMO today after 14 years

Professor Breda Smyth has been appointed to serve as Ireland’s interim chief medical officer.

By Christina Finn Friday 1 Jul 2022, 6:00 AM
27 minutes ago 601 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5804098
Image: Leon Farrell
Image: Leon Farrell

DR TONY HOLOHAN is to step down from his role as the country’s chief medical officer today after after 14 years in the job. 

Holohan announced in March that he would be stepping down to take up an academic role at Trinity College Dublin.

He subsequently pulled out of the mooted Trinity post amid controversy over the transparency and funding of the position.

Professor Breda Smyth has been appointed to serve as Ireland’s interim chief medical officer.

A competition to find a permanent replacement for Dr Holohan remains ongoing.

Prof Smyth will head up the Government’s Covid-19 advisory group, which has replaced the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which made public health recommendations to Government throughout the pandemic. 

Professor Luke O’Neill, alongside infectious disease experts Professor Mary Horgan and Paddy Mallon are just some of the members of the Government’s new Covid-19 advisory group, which has 20 members. 

Since it was established in April, the group has on two occasions. The Department of Health said the group will continue to meet regularly over the coming months.

Shortly after Holohan announced that he planned to step aside, deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn resigned to work in the private sector.

Since then, other significant players in the health service have announced they are moving on. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

HSE boss Paul Reid confirmed this week that he will step down from his position later this year.

Reid stepping down comes amid what is being dubbed a “mass exodus” of people from the top jobs in health. 

Anne O’Connor, the chief operating officer of the HSE, has also left for a job with the private health insurance company, VHI.

Those in Government are concerned about the “brain drain” in the Irish health service.

“There is a lot of turnover for sure,” said one source, adding that it is an employees market right now. They can get paid good money and get a lot less abuse, they added. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie