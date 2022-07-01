Dr Tony Holohan to step down as CMO today after 14 years

DR TONY HOLOHAN is to step down from his role as the country’s chief medical officer today after after 14 years in the job.

Holohan announced in March that he would be stepping down to take up an academic role at Trinity College Dublin.

He subsequently pulled out of the mooted Trinity post amid controversy over the transparency and funding of the position.

Professor Breda Smyth has been appointed to serve as Ireland’s interim chief medical officer.

Advertisement

A competition to find a permanent replacement for Dr Holohan remains ongoing.

Prof Smyth will head up the Government’s Covid-19 advisory group, which has replaced the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which made public health recommendations to Government throughout the pandemic.

Professor Luke O’Neill, alongside infectious disease experts Professor Mary Horgan and Paddy Mallon are just some of the members of the Government’s new Covid-19 advisory group, which has 20 members.

Since it was established in April, the group has on two occasions. The Department of Health said the group will continue to meet regularly over the coming months.

Shortly after Holohan announced that he planned to step aside, deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn resigned to work in the private sector.

Since then, other significant players in the health service have announced they are moving on.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

HSE boss Paul Reid confirmed this week that he will step down from his position later this year.

Reid stepping down comes amid what is being dubbed a “mass exodus” of people from the top jobs in health.

Anne O’Connor, the chief operating officer of the HSE, has also left for a job with the private health insurance company, VHI.

Those in Government are concerned about the “brain drain” in the Irish health service.

“There is a lot of turnover for sure,” said one source, adding that it is an employees market right now. They can get paid good money and get a lot less abuse, they added.