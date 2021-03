IT’S TIME FOR Sunday night’s quiz.

This one tests your knowledge of some well-known drinks around the world.

You need to pick which country (or region) they were first made in.

Best of luck.

First up. Where's Yakult from? pujislab/Shutterstock France Germany

Japan Brazil What about Red Bull? Grzegorz Czapski/Shutterstock Switzerland Austria

Luxembourg Denmark Which of these countries first had the aperitif ouzo? Yuliia Kononenko/Shutterstock Mexico Russia

Thailand Greece What about Bubble Tea? elwynn/Shutterstock India Taiwan

Scotland Morocco Which country would you have first found the beer Saku? meunierd/shutterstock Estonia Lithuania

Latvia Finland Which part of the UK does Newcastle Brown Ale come from? Keith Homan/Shutterstock London Manchester

Glasgow It's... Newcastle right? Where was the orange drink Fanta created? iama_sing/Shutterstock USA Canada

Germany Italy Where did we first get lemonade? Oksana Shufrych/Shutterstock Ireland Turkey

Spain Egypt Let's get a bit local now. In which province of Ireland was Bushmills first made? SlayStorm/Shutterstock Leinster Connacht

Ulster Munster What about the beer Fosters? urbanbuzz/shutterstock England USA

Canada Australia... surely?