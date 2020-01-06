This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Motorist who got someone else to sit theory exam was caught after RSA staff recognised impersonator

The candidate was one of nine people who aroused suspicion during driver theory tests last year.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 6 Jan 2020, 12:05 AM
21 minutes ago 2,119 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4914380
Image: Shutterstock/hfzimages
Image: Shutterstock/hfzimages

A MOTORIST WHO attempted to get another person to sit their Driver Theory Test was caught after the impersonator was recognised by a staff member at the exam centre.

The person, who was sitting a test for the ‘BW’ category licence for cars, tractors and work vehicles, was caught by Road Safety Authority officials at an unnamed test centre last year.

The candidate was one of nine would-be motorists whose behaviour aroused suspicion during driver theory tests last year, according to figures released by the authority.

Two more so-called “impersonation attempts” took place at test centres last year, both of which involved problems with the candidate’s identification.

On one occasion, a candidate was asked for a second form of ID, which they told an RSA staff member they had in another part of the test centre.

However, when asked to retrieve the ID, the individual emptied their locker, left the centre and did not return to complete their test.

Another candidate was told by RSA staff that the ID they presented did not resemble them. The individual did not sit their test and the authority’s local district manager was informed.

Five other people aroused suspicion after they were caught with unauthorised electronic devices.

Two were allowed to continue their test after being told to put the device in a locker.

One candidate refused to remove the device when asked by a test centre employee, while another was not allowed to sit their test after being caught with a bluetooth device which they had claimed was a hearing aid.

Metal detector

On another occasion, a candidate was scanned in a metal detector which alerted staff to an electronic device.

The individual was then asked to lift up their outer clothing, which caused an electronic device to drop onto the floor of the test centre.

The candidate denied owning the device, but the RSA said that they still sought to have it returned to them before they left the test centre. The RSA’s district manager was subsequently informed, and the individual’s score was withheld from them.

The nine individuals were a small fraction of the overall number of people who took a theory test, with 165,063 motorists sitting a test during the first ten months of 2019.

According to the Road Safety Authority, test centres are monitored using video and audio recordings at all times.

Any attempt by a candidate to cheat in the test is taken seriously, and all instances of cheating are immediately reported to the authority.

“If an incident of cheating occurs, it will be reviewed on a case by case basis,” the authority says.

Following a review, drivers may be subject to a ban for a period of time, during which they will not be allowed to book or sit a theory test for up to six months.

All details about the drivers who were caught acting suspiciously in the test last year were released to TheJournal.ie following a Freedom of Information request.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie