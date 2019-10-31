This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 31 October, 2019
Garda operation in Drogheda results in 14 people being charged with drugs offences

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 8:45 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

GARDAÍ IN DROGHEDA have arrested and charged 14 people in relation to alleged drug dealing operating in the Louth town. 

Gardaí said that over 35 “purchases were made to date of controlled substances being trafficked on the streets of Drogheda”.

The drugs included heroin, cannabis and other controlled drugs of varying value. 14 people have now been arrested in the Drogheda district and have been charged with offences, principally the possession of controlled substances for sale or supply. All 14 will appear before Drogheda District Court on Friday 1st November 2019.

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said: “This is an excellent example of the significant ongoing efforts of local Garda personnel fully supported by National Units in the ongoing battle against organised crime in the Drogheda and surrounding areas.

“There will be no let-up in the efforts of An Garda Siochana to reassure the people of Drogheda that those involved in this type of criminality will be targeted in every way possible and brought to justice.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

