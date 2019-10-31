Garda operation in Drogheda results in 14 people being charged with drugs offences

GARDAÍ IN DROGHEDA have arrested and charged 14 people in relation to alleged drug dealing operating in the Louth town.

Gardaí said that over 35 “purchases were made to date of controlled substances being trafficked on the streets of Drogheda”.

The drugs included heroin, cannabis and other controlled drugs of varying value. 14 people have now been arrested in the Drogheda district and have been charged with offences, principally the possession of controlled substances for sale or supply. All 14 will appear before Drogheda District Court on Friday 1st November 2019.

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said: “This is an excellent example of the significant ongoing efforts of local Garda personnel fully supported by National Units in the ongoing battle against organised crime in the Drogheda and surrounding areas.

“There will be no let-up in the efforts of An Garda Siochana to reassure the people of Drogheda that those involved in this type of criminality will be targeted in every way possible and brought to justice.”