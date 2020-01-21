This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Drogheda feud: Gardaí target 'every little detail' in search for perpetrators

A major player in the feud was yesterday arrested by officers for breaching his bail conditions.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 6:45 AM
Gardaí working at one area following Keane Mulready-Woods' murder.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ TASKED WITH policing the Drogheda feud are targeting gang members who have outstanding bench warrants or who are failing to adhere to strict bail or probation restrictions.

TheJournal.ie understands a flurry of arrests are expected as officers in the Louth district, supported by national and armed units, are going after both the top leaders in the gangs as well as their associates, with “every little detail” being used to disrupt their organisations.

Outstanding bench warrants, breaches of bail conditions, breaches of court orders or probation service conditions, as well as other procedural offences, will be used by officers as a tool to keep the warring factions at bay.

“The gardaí are making it their point to hassle these guys to the point where they can’t even think about anything else,” one well-informed source told this publication.

A major player in the feud was yesterday arrested by officers for breaching his bail conditions. He appeared before court yesterday. 

Gardaí expect to make more significant arrests in the coming days as a result of the strategy.

Information

Meanwhile, detectives are building a case against two major criminals they believe were involved in the murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods. 

Sources said significant information regarding the feud has come to their attention since the teenager’s death.

Gardaí are also investigating an apparent minor assault on a suspected gunman-for-hire which they believe could be central to the case.

Mulready-Woods’ body parts were discovered in Coolock and Drumcondra, both in north Dublin, in the past seven days. 

Gardaí believe there was “no coincidence” about the location of the body parts and are probing if they were left in these areas as a warning to criminal gangs who were associated with Keane.

Tensions between the gangs have increased significantly since the teenager’s death and gardaí are aware that there are active death threats against a dozen or so members of the groups. 

The feud, previously contained in Louth, has now spread to pockets of north Dublin. The combination of suspected Dublin hitmen and drug dealers, along with Drogheda criminals has created what gardaí believe to be a perfect mix for more violent outbreaks. 

The Drogheda feud began in the summer of 2018 after the failed murder attempt on Owen Maguire. Since then there have been over 100 reported incidents of violence, intimidation, serious assault and criminal damage. 

The region’s chief superintendent Christy Mangan has continued to appeal to the public to come forward with any information they might have regarding the teenager’s murder as well as the feud itself. 

He told reporters last week: “The persons involved are intent on inflicting maximum amount of damage to each side.

“My appeal to the public is to please work with us. There are a number of interested groups who are interested in controlling certain parts of society through cocaine They want to finance their own lifestyles through drug dealing and intimidation and we’re not going to allow that happen.”

Comments are off as a case referred to in the above story is before the courts.

Garreth MacNamee

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

