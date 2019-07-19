This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí carry out a number of raids on Drogheda criminals and seize drugs and ammo in Tallaght

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 19 Jul 2019, 9:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,111 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4732235
File photo of armed gardaí.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDA NATIONAL UNITS have seized drugs and ammunition in raids on premises and vehicles in Drogheda, Louth, and Tallaght, Dublin, today. 

This afternoon, while carrying out intelligence- led investigations targeting organised criminals in Louth, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), intercepted a vehicle on the Main Road area of Tallaght, Dublin 24. 

Two semi-automatic 9mm pistols and around twenty five rounds of 9mm ammunition, were discovered and seized.

Subsequently, one male, age 36, was arrested, pursuant to provisions of section 30, Offences Against the State Act 1939/98, as amended. 

The prisoner is currently detained at Crumlin garda station, pursuant to the provisions of section 30, Offences Against the State Act 1939/98, as amended. 

In the course of additional operational activity, undertaken by GNDOCB, supported by Gardaí in the Louth division, cannabis, with an estimated street value of in excess of €40,000, was seized, in a search of a premises at Drogheda.

This seizure, gardaí said, resulted in the arrest of one woman, age 34, on suspicion of drug trafficking. 

She is currently being held in Drogheda garda station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Special Crime Operations (SCO), said:”The Garda Síochána continues to engage in targeted operational activity, with a view to dismantling organised crime groups. 

“The seizure of firearms and the arrest of those who possess them, is a particular target.  This is reflected in the fact that, through the seizure of two firearms yesterday and another two today, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), alone, has seized over one hundred firearms, since it was established, in March, 2015.”

