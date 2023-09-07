Advertisement

Thursday 7 September 2023
A sign warning against the use of drones at Dublin Airport
# Drones
Dublin Airport authority given legal permission to deter and take down drones
The new powers come after a number of incidents involving drones at the airport earlier this year.
1 hour ago

DUBLIN AIRPORT’S OPERATOR has been given approval to employ anti-drone technology to deter the remote-controlled aircraft from entering its vicinity. It is illegal to fly a drone within 5km of an airport but until now DAA did not have the right to take them down.  

Disruptions to air traffic caused by drones left thousands of people waiting for delayed flights last spring. Following direction from the Government, the airport authority purchased anti-drone technology and trained its staff on how to use it.

However, in order for DAA to be granted permission to employ the new technology the communications regulator, ComReg, had to provide approval. 

That approval has now been given and the anti-drone technology is in place. The measures now at DAA’s disposal include frequency jamming and even allow for the drones to be taken down in order to prevent disruption to flights. 

“DAA is constantly engaged in maintaining safety in relation to illegal drone operations near our airports,” a DAA spokesperson told The Journal.

“We acted quickly in response to the Government’s direction on this matter, purchasing the counter-drone equipment and training our relevant personnel in its use within just weeks.

“Having recently received the necessary approvals, the anti-drone technology is fully operational and available for use as and when required at Dublin Airport. We remind all drone users that it is illegal to operate a drone with 5 kilometres of any Irish airport.” 

The new powers were made possible through an amendment to existing legislation by way of a statutory instrument, a regulation issued by a minister. In this case, the change was made to the Wireless Telegraphy Act 1926. 

Author
David MacRedmond
