Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 14 December 2022
Advertisement

Justice committee recommends further research on cannabis cultivation for personal use

The committee has recommended a host of changes to Ireland’s drug policy.

1 hour ago 3,523 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock

A REPORT BY the Oireachtas Justice Committee has recommended the decriminalisation of drugs for personal use as well as a host of other policies which could see the legalisation of the cultivation of cannabis for personal use.

Chair of the committee, Fianna Fáíl’s James Lawless, said he recognised the ongoing and significant problems with drug addiction in Ireland and the “tragic impact this has on societies and communities”.

Recommendations by the committee include; 

  • That the policy of decriminalisation of possession of drugs for personal use is pursued
  • The expansion of the Medical Cannabis Access Programme
  • The rapid expansion of the drug testing pilot-scheme, first trialled at Electric Picnic 
  • That research be carried out into the pros and cons of ‘social clubs’ as a means through which to grow personal supplies of cannabis
  • That the proposed Citizens’ Assembly on drugs be held as soon as possible
  • That the practice of cultivation of currently illicit substances at a modest, non-profit level be examined in light of above recommendations in order to regulate such activity

Lawless added that the committee heard figures that the rate of drug deaths in Ireland ranks at three times the European average and that these figures are among the highest within the EU.

He said: “The written submissions and witnesses provided the Committee with an insight into several areas where it was felt that Ireland’s approach towards drug policies could be re-examined.

“Among these areas include the potential to decriminalise the possession of certain amounts of drugs for personal use; the potential to introduce a regulatory model
surrounding drug usage; the potential benefits or drawbacks of such approaches, and the experiences and policies of other jurisdictions in relation to drug use and possession.”

The Labour Party has also long been calling for the decriminalisation of drugs in Ireland. 

Late last month, the party’s justice spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin called for a firm date to be put on the Citizens’ Assembly. 

He said: “The policy of this government to criminalise drug users is archaic and incompatible with a health led approach to drugs. We welcome the decision to accept this motion, however we call on the government to get serious about sensible drug policy and to set a date for a Citizens’ Assembly on drugs without any further delay.

“We are now looking for action to be taken and for a firm date to be confirmed for a Citizens’ Assembly on drugs without any more delay. The Citizens’ Assembly is a key tool that is paramount to change in this society.” 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee and Tadgh McNally

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie