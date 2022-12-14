Justice committee recommends further research on cannabis cultivation for personal use

A REPORT BY the Oireachtas Justice Committee has recommended the decriminalisation of drugs for personal use as well as a host of other policies which could see the legalisation of the cultivation of cannabis for personal use.

Chair of the committee, Fianna Fáíl’s James Lawless, said he recognised the ongoing and significant problems with drug addiction in Ireland and the “tragic impact this has on societies and communities”.

Recommendations by the committee include;

That the policy of decriminalisation of possession of drugs for personal use is pursued

The expansion of the Medical Cannabis Access Programme

The rapid expansion of the drug testing pilot-scheme, first trialled at Electric Picnic

That research be carried out into the pros and cons of ‘social clubs’ as a means through which to grow personal supplies of cannabis

That the proposed Citizens’ Assembly on drugs be held as soon as possible

That the practice of cultivation of currently illicit substances at a modest, non-profit level be examined in light of above recommendations in order to regulate such activity

Lawless added that the committee heard figures that the rate of drug deaths in Ireland ranks at three times the European average and that these figures are among the highest within the EU.

He said: “The written submissions and witnesses provided the Committee with an insight into several areas where it was felt that Ireland’s approach towards drug policies could be re-examined.

“Among these areas include the potential to decriminalise the possession of certain amounts of drugs for personal use; the potential to introduce a regulatory model

surrounding drug usage; the potential benefits or drawbacks of such approaches, and the experiences and policies of other jurisdictions in relation to drug use and possession.”

The Labour Party has also long been calling for the decriminalisation of drugs in Ireland.

Late last month, the party’s justice spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin called for a firm date to be put on the Citizens’ Assembly.

He said: “The policy of this government to criminalise drug users is archaic and incompatible with a health led approach to drugs. We welcome the decision to accept this motion, however we call on the government to get serious about sensible drug policy and to set a date for a Citizens’ Assembly on drugs without any further delay.

“We are now looking for action to be taken and for a firm date to be confirmed for a Citizens’ Assembly on drugs without any more delay. The Citizens’ Assembly is a key tool that is paramount to change in this society.”