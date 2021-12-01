Tallaght services seeing crisis in community over crack cocaine, TDs to be told

Senator Lynn Ruane and co-ordinator of the TDATF Grace Hill at the launch of the task force's report

Senator Lynn Ruane and co-ordinator of the TDATF Grace Hill at the launch of the task force's report

COMMUNITY SERVICES NEED to be adequately funded to support people in areas negatively affected by drug misuse, TDs and senators will hear today.

The Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Task Force is appearing before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health this morning to discuss substance misuse, the crisis it is creating in communities, and the work that can be done by community services if they are funded appropriately.

The committee, chaired by Sinn Féin TD Seán Crowe, will hear from representatives of the task force, which published a report on drug use in the Tallaght and Whitechurch areas of Dublin earlier this month.

The task force’s report found that the number of people being treated for addiction issues in its projects has doubled in the last ten years, but it still believes it is only reaching 25% of the true need.

It said that community services in the areas are at “breaking point” and urgently need additional resources.

The current crisis

“Tallaght Drug & Alcohol Task Force is happy to share with the Joint Committee on Health the key findings of our research; not least the current picture of the crack cocaine crisis being experienced by the communities and drug services we work with,” a spokesperson for the task force told The Journal.

The presentation will include input from the Jobstown Assisting Drug Dependency organisation – one of the services that the task force works with – which helps people to return to a drug-free life.

“Shane Hamilton, manager of the JADD Project in Jobstown, will provide an overview of the work they are doing in response (albeit limited awaiting funding) to the crack cocaine ‘epidemic’ in west Tallaght,” the spokesperson said.

He will look at “what’s required to address it in a real way as a matter of urgency and why community drug services are best placed to deliver this response, if funded appropriately”.

The report called for an additional €1 million in government funding each year to cover more staff, resources for alcohol support programmes, a detached youth work project, and expanding crack cocaine programmes.

Other measures that require funding are data collection to examine the issue and additional residential places.

“Even before the escalation of crack cocaine crisis and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in recent years, the drug and alcohol services and supports available to the people of Tallaght and Whitechurch were chronically underfunded,” the report outlined.

“During the consultation process, many local people raised concerns about the visibility of drug consumption, drug dealing, anti-social behavior, violence, intimidation, and the trappings of the drugs economy in certain areas across Tallaght and Whitechurch,” it said.

89% of people surveyed felt the situation was worse or much worse than it used to be, with 60% saying the visibility of drugs was fuelling the problem.

Respondents identified cannabis, crack cocaine, and cocaine as the main problem drugs in their area, followed by alcohol, nitrous oxide and benzodiazepines.

“There are growing concerns about mental health issues in the community, including increasing numbers of suicides at above the national average and drug-related deaths; increased anxiety seen in young people whose parents misuse substances; increasingly erratic behaviour and poor mental health in crack cocaine users, and a huge emotional burden on children and grandparents caused by the impact of substance misuse in families,” the report said.

The Oireachtas Committee is set to meet this morning at 9.30am.

