Friday 31 March 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Garda Press Office. The seized cannabis.
# North Dublin
Two arrested as Gardaí seize over €1.3m worth of cannabis
The two men are being detained at a garda station in North Dublin.
1.3k
3
25 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men aged 45, and 39 years of age and seized €1.36 million worth of cannabis in a joint operation in the Dublin and Meath area targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime. 

Personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Coolock and Raheny District Drugs Unit and the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit took part in the operation. 

The two men who were arrested are being detained at a garda station in North Dublin. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Eimer McAuley
