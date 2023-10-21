Citizen's Assembly on Drugs Use to vote on key recommendations to Government

THE CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY on Drugs Use is to vote today on its key recommendations to the Government on possible policy, legislative and operational changes to Ireland’s drug policy that it believes will reduce harms to individuals and communities.

One of the most debated issues that has been considered by the assembly is whether a policy of drug decriminalisation should be put in place in Ireland.

The assembly has heard from the Chief Medical Officer of the HSE on the rising levels of cannabis use in Ireland, from a senior garda on his concerns over the possibility of legalisation, and from people who have dealt with addiction issues, and have experiences of both the justice system and health services.

Ahead of the vote, the chair of the assembly and the former CEO of the HSE Paul Reid yesterday said the ongoing failure of the Government to enact a strategy that would see people found in possession of drugs diverted to health services.

Speaking yesterday on RTÉ News, Reid labelled this delay “concerning and frustrating.”

“Within the strategy, it would divert those found with drugs – on the first two occasions – to the health service rather than the justice system.”

“We have legislation that’s sitting on the shelf, it’s been agreed by government since 2019,” Reid said.

“We’re now heading into 2024 and there’s no sign of that.”

The members of the assembly will finalize and announce its recommendations to Government either today or tomorrow, depending on the final deliberations. These recommendations will be submitted to the Oireachtas by the end of the year.

The assembly is made up of 100 members. It has met five times previously between April and now, and has heard from both experts on drug policy, and people with real lived experiences of addiction.

The process has involved 120 presentations, almost 200 hours of discussion, and consideration of 800 submissions made by the public, in order to hear wider views on drug related issues.

The members have already been circulated with draft ballot questions that they will agree and finalise before voting begins today.

Reid said he thinks the assembly has been “the most comprehensive deliberation” to ever happen in the state, adding that the group will be expecting Government to take on its recommendations.

In a statement released in advance of today’s final deliberations, Reid said that the assembly has heard calls for action ranging from “radical change”, to “the maintenance of the status quo”, and “everything in between”.

Reid added that he is confident the assembly members will make highly informed and considered decisions today, as they have heard from people who have had a “breadth of experiences”.

The Irish Council of General Practitioners (ICGP) have also called for multi-agency and evidence-based research to be done into the public health impacts of legalising cannabis.

In a statement, ICGP said it “discourages cannabis use, especially in high-risk populations such as youth, those with a personal or family history of mental disorder, pregnant women, and women who are breastfeeding”.