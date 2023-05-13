Second meeting of Citizens' Assembly on Drug Use hears of widespread drug use in Ireland

THE CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY on Drug Use has heard that drug use is happening “everywhere”, but that people from deprived areas face more difficulties within the criminal justice system.

The second weekend of the CA is taking place in Dublin Castle today, with assembly members due to hear the lived experiences of individuals, families, communities and front-line workers.

The assembly itself was formally established in March, with the Government mandating it to examine possible policy, legislative and operational changes to Ireland’s drug policy to reduce harm on individuals, communities and wider Irish society.

There are 99 ordinary members of the assembly, which are made up of members of the public, and its chairperson – former HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid.

“The story of drugs use in Ireland is the story of the people who use drugs, their families, and their communities,” Reid said.

“Any consideration of what recommendations the Assembly can or should make has to have their perspective to the fore.”

Tomorrow, assembly members are due to visit two treatment centres – Coolmines and Merchant’s Quay Ireland – and meet with staff and see the services in place.

Criminal justice

Shannon Connors, who told the assembly of her own experience with drug use, said that people from all walks of life use drugs on a regular basis, but people from more deprived areas can be more badly impacted by the criminal justice system.

“It’s happening everywhere,” Connors told the assembly.

“People like to say it’s in the lower class communities and stuff, but its not. It’s happening with people who are working up high, with barristers and solicitors.

“It’s happening with everybody… and if you’re in the system already or you’re highlighted already, you’re going to get more of a sentence than to somebody that has money or can be [bailed] out.”

Yesterday, a report surveying young people found that there was support for both decriminalisation of drugs as well as easier access to self-injecting facilities.

The report, led by the Department of Health, was carried out for the Citizens’ Assembly drew from both the general population as well as young people living in areas that experience high levels of drug use.

Recommendations included legalisation of cannabis, and using the resulting tax revenue to fund harm reduction and detox centres.

It also recommended that harder drugs, like cocaine and MDMA, be decriminalised for personal use as well as improving the provision of self-injecting facilities.