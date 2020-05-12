This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 12 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over €550,000 in cash and drugs worth over €1million seized during investigation into organised crime

Three people were arrested, and vehicles, watches, encrypted communications devices and signal blocking devices were seized.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 12 May 2020, 4:10 PM
32 minutes ago 4,527 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5097297
Cash discovered during the searches.
Cash discovered during the searches.
Cash discovered during the searches.

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and drugs with an estimated street value of €1.1 million has been seized following searches of cars and properties in the North East yesterday. 

Gardaí carrying out investigations into serious and organised crime intercepted a number of vehicles in the Donore Road and North Road areas of Drogheda, Co Louth at around 6pm yesterday.

Two men, aged 50 and 39, and a 43-year-old female were arrested on suspicion of enhancing the ability of an organised crime gang to commit a serious offence contrary to the provisions of section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

They are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at garda stations in Dublin.

A number of follow up searches were carried out in counties Meath, Dublin, Louth and Wexford, where a substantial quantity of cash, estimated to be in excess of €550,000, most of which was vacuum packed, was located and seized.

Substances believed to be cocaine and illicit prescription drugs, with a total estimated street value in excess of €1.1 million, were also seized during the operation. 

Three vehicles, six high value watches, two encrypted communications devices and two signal blocking devices were also seized.

Speaking today, Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), said: ”The [GNDOCB] continues to pursue those involved in serious and organised crime, while restrictions on movement associated with the Coronavirus are in place.

She added this has lead “to another successful outcome to an operation, involving the seizure of significant quantities of controlled drugs and cash and other property believed to be the proceeds of crime, and the arrest of three suspects”.

Investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie