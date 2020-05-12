Over €550,000 in cash and drugs worth over €1million seized during investigation into organised crime

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and drugs with an estimated street value of €1.1 million has been seized following searches of cars and properties in the North East yesterday.

Gardaí carrying out investigations into serious and organised crime intercepted a number of vehicles in the Donore Road and North Road areas of Drogheda, Co Louth at around 6pm yesterday.

Two men, aged 50 and 39, and a 43-year-old female were arrested on suspicion of enhancing the ability of an organised crime gang to commit a serious offence contrary to the provisions of section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

They are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at garda stations in Dublin.

A number of follow up searches were carried out in counties Meath, Dublin, Louth and Wexford, where a substantial quantity of cash, estimated to be in excess of €550,000, most of which was vacuum packed, was located and seized.

Substances believed to be cocaine and illicit prescription drugs, with a total estimated street value in excess of €1.1 million, were also seized during the operation.

Three vehicles, six high value watches, two encrypted communications devices and two signal blocking devices were also seized.

Speaking today, Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), said: ”The [GNDOCB] continues to pursue those involved in serious and organised crime, while restrictions on movement associated with the Coronavirus are in place.

She added this has lead “to another successful outcome to an operation, involving the seizure of significant quantities of controlled drugs and cash and other property believed to be the proceeds of crime, and the arrest of three suspects”.

Investigations are ongoing.