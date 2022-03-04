#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Friday 4 March 2022
Advertisement

Drugs minister begins prep for Citizens' Assembly in 2023 'after clarification from Taoiseach's office'

Minister of State Frank Feighan confirmed to The Journal last week that the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs would not take place this year.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 4 Mar 2022, 7:27 PM
20 minutes ago 696 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5701762
Minister of State Frank Feighan.
Image: Leah Farrell
Minister of State Frank Feighan.
Minister of State Frank Feighan.
Image: Leah Farrell

THE MINISTER FOR drugs Frank Feighan has said that preparations for the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs had begun, after confirming to The Journal last week that it would not be taking place this year, as had been previously expected. 

Opposition politicians and campaigners were strongly critical of the decision to delay the citizens’ assembly on drugs, with Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, who previously served as drugs minister, telling The Journal that he had “lost all patience and confidence in” Feighan as a result.

“This delay shows the lack of urgency, the lack of care, the lack of compassion of the Government. If Dublin doesn’t have a directly elected mayor in five years, no one will die. This delay is costing lives. It is a disgusting disgrace,” he said.

In February, Cabinet signed off on two other citizens’ assemblies that are expected to take place this year, focusing on the State’s response to biodiversity and the type of directly elected mayor and local government structures which best suit Dublin.

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Frank Feighan confirmed in a statement this evening that he had yesterday “commenced preparations” for the citizens’ assembly with the National Oversight Committee for the drugs strategy.

He said that this was after “clarification from the Department of the Taoiseach that the citizens’ assembly on drug use will commence in early 2023″.

Related Reads

23.02.22 Psychological Society criticises delay in 'vital' citizens' assembly on drugs amid death warning
21.02.22 'If cattle were dying, not humans, there would be action': Citizens' assembly on drugs delayed
20.02.22 Lynn Ruane: A mature society accepts that drug use is normal and does not punish addiction

Minister Feighan added in a statement: “I acknowledge there is some disappointment that it is not possible to commence this citizens’ assembly in 2022.

“However, I intend to commence preparations for the citizens’ assembly on drug use now, so that there will be no delay in establishing the citizens’ assembly at the start of 2023 and submitting its report in quarter 4, 2023. This will allow a period of over one year for the Government to consider its recommendations.”

Feighan said that one of the recommendations from the meeting held yesterday was to ensure people who use drugs are involved in the citizens’ assembly.

The citizens’ assembly on drugs is expected to run concurrently with an assembly on the future of education next year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ireland has one of the highest rates of drug-related overdose rates in Europe, with hundreds of people dying every year.

- With reporting from Órla Ryan.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie