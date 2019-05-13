This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 May, 2019
Gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth €42,000 in Drogheda

As part of Operation Stratus, gardaí searched a house in the Hill View area of the town.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 13 May 2019, 7:08 AM
29 minutes ago 1,309 Views 1 Comment
Image: Garda Press Office.
Image: Garda Press Office.

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cocaine and cannabis worth a combined total of €42,000 in an operation in Drogheda. 

As part of Operation Stratus, gardaí searched a house in the Hill View area of the town. 

During the course of the search, they discovered cocaine worth an estimated €20,000 and cannabis herb worth €22,000. Other paraphernalia including weighing equipment and documentation was also seized. 

A man in his late teens was arrested in the Drogheda area during a follow-up operation. 

He is currently detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station and can be held for up to 24 hours.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.

