Gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth €42,000 in Drogheda

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cocaine and cannabis worth a combined total of €42,000 in an operation in Drogheda.

As part of Operation Stratus, gardaí searched a house in the Hill View area of the town.

During the course of the search, they discovered cocaine worth an estimated €20,000 and cannabis herb worth €22,000. Other paraphernalia including weighing equipment and documentation was also seized.

A man in his late teens was arrested in the Drogheda area during a follow-up operation.

He is currently detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station and can be held for up to 24 hours.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.