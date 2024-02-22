Gardaí seize €2 million in drugs and arrest three men in operation targeting Hutch gang

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs with an estimated value of €2 million and arrested three men, after two vehicles were intercepted and one house was searched in Blanchardstown tonight.

The planned searches were part of an operation targeting Hutch gang operations in Dublin city.

It is understood that a senior associate of the Hutch gang is amongst those to have been arrested.

Shortly after 5 pm this evening, two vehicles were stopped by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in the Blanchardstown area.

At the same time, a coordinated planned search of a nearby house.

During the course of the searches, Gardaí seized cannabis, MDMA, cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis jellies, all of which will now be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.

Three men (aged 35, 40 and 53 years of age) were also arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently being detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

- With reporting from Correspondent Niall O’Connor.