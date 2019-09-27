Major €4 million cocaine and heroin seizure in west Dublin

The operation involved gardaí from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men following a major drugs seizure in the capital this evening.

Heroin and cocaine believed to worth €4 million was recovered following the searches in west Dublin.

The operation involved gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the two searches were carried out in Clondalkin and Ballyfermot.

During the searches, heroin and cocaine was seized with the drugs given an estimated street value of €4 million. Gardaí say the drugs will be subject to chemical analysis.

Two men were arrested during the operation and are currently being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.