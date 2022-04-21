Man and woman arrested after €388,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE two arrests after €388,000 worth of cannabis and tablets were seized in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí stationed in Finglas and from the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a residence in Finglas at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

Cannabis herb estimated to be worth €140,000 and diazepam tablets valued at €248,410 was seized at the location, along with other drug paraphernalia.

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained at Finglas Garda station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara, Gardaí said, which aims to tackle drug trafficking networks at a local, national and an international level.