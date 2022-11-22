Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 22 November 2022
DSPCA seeking more volunteers due to 'concerning' surge in surrendered pet rabbits and dogs

The animal welfare charity describes the number of surrendered dogs as ‘unprecedented’.

1 hour ago 3,937 Views 0 Comments
DSPCA Volunteer Co-ordinator Joanne McGarry with Ôlil red and Biddy.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan

IRELAND’S LARGEST ANIMAL welfare charity has issued a call for additional volunteers amid a “concerning surge” in surrendered pet rabbits and other small animals.

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has warned that staff resources at its Rathfarnham shelter are under pressure due to this surge, as well as an “unprecedented amount of surrendered dogs”.

The DPSCA cites a return to normal post-Covid and the cost of living crisis as some of the factors leading to households feeling they can no longer meet the needs of having a pet.

The charity currently has 257 active volunteers.

They work across a range of roles from animal care to dog walkers, education talks and tours, and administrative duties and events.

However, the DSPCA said it volunteers are still under pressure due to amount of quality time needed to care for the different types of sick and neglected animals in the shelter.

The animal welfare charity adds that all ages are welcome as volunteers, and noted that many of its volunteers are retirees who report mental benefits of working with and exercising animals in the shelter.

DSPCA Volunteer Co-ordinator Joanne McGarry said volunteers are involved in all aspects of the charity’s work and are a critical part of the day-to-day operations.

She added: “We ask all our volunteers to support us with at least eight hours per month and on average our regular volunteers are in the shelter one to two days per week.

“Our one day per week volunteers stay a full day and the volunteers who come twice per week stay for a 4-hour shift on each day.

“We are eternally grateful for the hard work, dedication and support they give the animals in our care.”

Lottoland is the DSPCA’s primary charity partner and its CEO Nigel Birrell said he “admires the work carried out by volunteers who give their time so selflessly to the poor vulnerable abandoned animals”.

