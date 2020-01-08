Man arrested over attempted Dublin abduction is released as gardaí make fresh appeal

A 20-YEAR-OLD man arrested in connection an attempted abduction incident in Dublin on Monday morning has been released without charge.

The man was arrested yesterday and gardaí have now said that he has been released with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The incident happened when a woman in her 60s was approached by a man who attempted to force her into the boot of a car parked in the Martin Grove in Dublin 7 area at around 7.30 am.

The woman managed to flee the scene and the car drove away towards the city centre.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue on the northern edge of Phoenix Part between 6am and 8am on Monday 6 January to contact them.

Any road users who were in the area at this time and have camera footage are also being asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A vehicle of interest to the investigating team was also impounded by gardaí and is subject to a forensic examination.