Dublin Airport warns passengers all car parks sold out for coming days

DUBLIN AIRPORT HAS warned passengers that all of its car parks are sold out over the coming days.

In a tweet this afternoon, the airport said that those who do not have an existing booking should use buses, taxis or get a lift to the airport from a friend or relative.

It comes after daa, who operates Dublin Airport, previously warned in May that its short-term and long-term car parks had sold out, and advised passengers to book their parking as far in advance as possible this summer due to high demand.

All of our car parks are sold out over the coming days. If you don’t have a booking, please plan to travel to Dublin Airport via an alternate method such as bus, taxi or drop-off by a friend or relative.



Details of the buses serving the airport are here:

The closure of a privately-owned car park near the airport, that previously accounted for 20% of parking, has increased pressure on Dublin Airport’s own parking facilities.

The Quick Park facility, which has 6,200 car parking spaces, closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and has yet to reopen.

Daa have agreed a deal to purchase the parking facility near the airport. The deal is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

A CCPC spokesperson previously told The Journal that its role is to “ensure that a merger or acquisition does not result in a substantial lessening of competition”.

The CCPC spokesperson added: “In the case of this transaction, whilst discussions with the parties originally took place in 2022, the merger was not notified by the parties until Thursday, 23 March, 2023.

“On 4 May, the CCPC issued a formal requirement for further information to the parties. This temporarily suspends the determination deadline, until the required information has been supplied to the CCPC by the parties.

“This information has not yet been supplied to the CCPC.”

Last month, daa chief executive Kenny Jacobs told an Oireachtas Committee that the facility will be brought back into use within a week of its purchase by the DAA being approved by the CCPC.

The regulatory approval is likely to happen in the coming weeks.

Jacobs also told the committee that it is a “myth” that passengers cannot get car parking at Dublin Airport and the media has created “drama” over the issue. He also defended the price of parking at the airport.