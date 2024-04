GARDAI HAVE ARRESTED two men in connection to 14 incidents of theft, including burglaries, thefts from vehicles, and power tools worth in excess of €40,000 stolen.

One of the men is aged in his 50s, while the other is in his twenties.

Advertisement

They are currently being detained at a Garda station in North Dublin.

The incidents also include thefts from vehicles and retail related crime.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.