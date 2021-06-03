Dublin City Council to install more bins and toilets across the capital

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is to install toilets, bins across the city from this weekend, along with staff to maintain them, following criticism of a lack of facilities in the capital to allow people to socialise outdoors.

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu and DCC councillors have been told today that 150 ‘portable’ toilets, 54 large Eurobins and 80 Barrel Bins are to be installed across the city from this June Bank Holiday weekend.

This is in addition to the 3,310 bins and 28 public toilets that are already in the city.

Staff will also be put in place to manage the waste collection and maintain the use of the toilets, the update from the Council said, which includes “cleaning and queue management”.

The facilities would be focused in the capital’s busiest thoroughfares, and the additional toilets will be open from 10am to 11pm daily.

Here is the list of areas where toilets would be made available:

The north side

Wolfetone Square (additional provision)

Central median on O’Connell Street

Smithfield (South end)

Royal Canal

Mountjoy Square

Diamond Park.

The south side

Sycamore Street

Temple Bar Square

Chatham Row

Sth King Street

Coppinger Row

Dame Court

Dame Lane

Merrion Square.

It comes after the Council was severely criticised after its director of city recovery Coilín O’Reilly said that if they put more bins and toilets at areas where people were gathering, it would only encourage more people to gather in the city.

If we supply more toilets and bins, does that bring more people in? Do we end up with bigger public health issues? It’s a very difficult situation to manage.

When asked whether areas such as St Stephen’s Green and Merrion Square should be open later to take pressure off other areas in the city, O’Reilly said:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I think the primary problem is it’s a public health issue from a mass gathering perspective. So, putting everybody into St Stephen’s Green or Merrion Square doesn’t solve the public health issue.”

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.